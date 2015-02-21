No. 16 North Carolina 89, Georgia Tech 60: Marcus Paige recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and the host Tar Heels rebounded from their overtime loss to Duke by opening the second half with a 21-3 run en route to an ACC victory.

Kennedy Meeks finished with 18 points and Brice Johnson added 16 points for North Carolina (19-8, 9-5 ACC), which shot 62.3 percent from the field to win for just the second time in its past six games. J.P. Tokoto contributed 12 points for the Tar Heels, who led by 14 at halftime before pulling away in the opening minutes of the second half.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 15 points to lead Georgia Tech (12-15, 3-12), which shot 38.3 percent from the field to lose for the fifth time in seven games. Quinton Stephens added 10 points, but the Yellow Jackets were outrebounded 37-29.

The Tar Heels hit seven of their first nine shots to build a 17-7 lead six minutes into the contest. Demarco Cox’s dunk with 8 ½ minutes to play in the first half brought Georgia Tech within 26-21, but Meeks scored six points during a 17-8 spurt as the Tar Heels led 43-29 at intermission.

It was all North Carolina after halftime as the Tar Heels forced five turnovers in the first six minutes while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. Johnson scored six points during the spurt and Paige added five, and Tokoto’s bucket with 14 ½ minutes remaining extended the North Carolina advantage to 64-32.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina played its first home game since former head coach Dean Smith died, running Smith’s famed four-corners offense on the opening possession. … Three nights after combining to score seven points on 3-of-19 shooting against the Blue Devils, Paige and Justin Jackson finished 10-of-18 from the field for 24 points. … Georgia Tech committed 11 turnovers and shot 8-of-17 from the free-throw line.