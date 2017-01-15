Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State

Josh Pastner knew he was taking on a massive rebuilding job when he became coach at Georgia Tech before the season, but the Yellow Jackets are 2-2 through their first four ACC games entering Sunday’s matchup at North Carolina State. Georgia Tech has not been .500 through four conference games since 2010-11, and the duo of junior center Ben Lammers and freshman guard Josh Okogie are contributing 51.4 percent of the Yellow Jackets’ scoring so far in league contests.

Lammers averages a team-best 15.4 points, leads the ACC and ranks fifth nationally with 3.2 blocks per game, and is third in the conference in rebounding (9.9), while Okogie has scored in double figures in 12 of 16 games. The Wolfpack, who are 10-0 at home this season, open a three-game homestand looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Wolfpack have shot 50 percent or better from the field six times at home, while limiting seven opponents to 37.3 percent or lower shooting. Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. has led N.C. State in scoring in seven of the past eight games, and ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring at 18.8 points per contest.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-6, 2-2 ACC): The Yellow Jackets are undefeated when shooting a better percentage than their opponent (10-0) and when scoring 70 or more points (9-0). Lammers recorded his eighth double-double of the season (23 points, 10 rebounds) in Georgia Tech’s 75-63 home upset of Clemson on Thursday, and Quinton Stephens added a season-high 16 points. Okogie – who scored 26 points as the Yellow Jackets stunned North Carolina in the ACC opener Dec. 31 – is shooting 75.3 percent from the free-throw line, and leads the team and in attempts (93).

ABOUT N.C. STATE (12-5, 1-3): The Wolfpack average 81.7 points per game, fifth in the ACC, but have been held to 66 points or fewer in all three conference losses. Smith leads the league in assists (6.2 per game) and is second in steals (2.2) while the N.C. State bench has averaged 26.4 points per game in the past eight contests. Smith, Terry Henderson (15.4 points per game) and Torin Dorn (12.9) have combined for 800 points this season, accounting for 57.6 percent of N.C. State’s offensive output.

TIP-INS

1. Smith and fellow freshman Markell Johnson have combined for a 2.01 assist-to-turnover ratio.

2. The Yellow Jackets begin a stretch of three road games in seven days Sunday, including trips to Virginia Tech on Wednesday and No. 18 Virginia on Jan. 21.

3. Georgia Tech snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with last year’s 90-83 road victory.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 77, Georgia Tech 68