Okogie, Stephens fuel Georgia Tech past N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Freshman forward Josh Okogie scored 27 points and Georgia Tech connected on a season-high 10 shots from 3-point range in an 86-76 road victory against North Carolina State on Sunday night at PNC Arena.

Quinton Stephens chipped in with 22 points, Tadric Jackson added 13 and Josh Heath and Ben Lammers each had 10 for the Yellow Jackets (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who eclipsed their previous season-high point total of 82 against Tulane.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State

Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. poured in a season-best 31 points for the N.C. State (12-6, 1-4), but he had only six in the second half until tallying five more in the last two minutes.

Maverick Rowan added 17 points, but the Wolfpack lost their third game in a row.

Georgia Tech, which also won here last year, used a 7-0 burst to claim a 54-47 lead.

Smith hit a pair of jumpers and turned a steal into a fast-break assist to keep the Wolfpack within range. But Georgia Tech converted for a 65-56 edge with less than 10 minutes to play and Smith missed short on two free throws on the Wolfpack's next possession.

The Yellow Jackets held a 76-63 edge with less than six minutes to play.

Georgia Tech led 42-41 at the half, aided by a rare boost from perimeter shooting.

The Yellow Jackets, who average less than four 3-point baskets per game, drained seven 3s in the first half. That matched the team's season high, and Georgia Tech ended up 10 of 16 on 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack was 6-for-13 on first-half 3-point shots and was 10 of 25 for the game.