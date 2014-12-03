Preview: Georgia Tech at Northwestern

Northwestern has spent the past week digesting its first loss of the season, and the Wildcats are anxious to start a new winning streak when they host Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wildcats won their first five games of the season before falling to Northern Iowa in the finals of the Cancun Challenge last Wednesday, 61-42. The Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the year on Thanksgiving in the Orlando Challenge to Marquette, but rebounded to beat Rider and Rhode Island.

Georgia Tech got a season-high 16 points from Marcus Georges-Hunt against Rhode Island. Several transfers have made an immediate impact; forwards Demarco Cox and Charles Mitchell have combined to average 21.7 points and 15.2 rebounds through six games. Four of Northwestern’s five victories have come by nine points or less.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (5-1): Georges-Hunt leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 12 points per game, and Cox (11 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Mitchell (10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds) have helped push Georgia Tech to its first 5-1 start since 2009-10. Mitchell ranks first in the ACC in offensive rebounds, ninth in total rebounds and is shooting 51.1 percent from the field. Forward Robert Sampson has recorded six or more rebounds in five of six games this season.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-1): Junior guard Tre Demps is the only Wildcats’ player scoring in double figures, averaging 10.3 points as five different players have led the team in scoring. Bryant McIntosh scored 13 points in the loss to Northern Iowa as the Wildcats shot 30.2 percent from the field. Northwestern is shooting 35-of-101 from the field in its past two games and has struggled from the free-throw line, going 13-of-21.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are last in the Big Ten in defending the 3-pointer, allowing opponents to hit 37.6 percent from long range.

2. Georgia Tech’s victory over Rhode Island marked the 1,300th victory in program history.

3. Northwestern leads the all-time series 2-0; both matchups came as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2010 and 2011.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 69, Georgia Tech 62