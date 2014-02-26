Preview: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks to snap another losing streak when it hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a matchup of ACC also-rans. The Fighting Irish finished up a three-game stretch on the road with a 70-49 loss at Virginia in one of their final chances to secure a major win, falling to 3-7 in their last 10 games. Pat Connaughton was the lone Notre Dame player to score in double figures with 11 points, and the Irish had to endure a 25-0 Cavaliers run in the second half while suffering a rare blowout loss.

The Fighting Irish already have two three-game losing streaks in conference play and will pick up a third if it cannot get past the Yellow Jackets, who won the first meeting 74-69 at home on Jan. 11. Georgia Tech has also fallen on hard times, going 3-8 since that win over the Irish and producing a total of just 106 points in back-to-back losses to Duke and Clemson last week. The Yellow Jackets, who are averaging only 53.2 points over their last five games, have not played a road contest since Feb. 4.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-14, 4-10 ACC): Although the Yellow Jackets’ difficult season continued with the loss to Clemson, they did get a complete effort from point guard Trae Golden, who led his team with 17 points. Golden had been hampered by a groin problem that caused him to miss two games and play limited minutes in three others. Prior to the injury, Golden had averaged 19.5 points over a six-game span -- the first of which was a 20-point effort in the win over Notre Dame.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (14-14, 5-10): The Irish continue to struggle to find a consistent go-to scorer since losing star guard Jerian Grant to academic issues earlier in the season. Connaughton, Garrick Sherman and Eric Atkins each average more than 13 points, but Connaughton has reached the 20-point mark once in his last 10 games, Sherman has four straight single-digit performances and Atkins has produced only nine points on 4-of-16 shooting in his last two games. Atkins had 20 points at Georgia Tech last month.

TIP-INS

1. Yellow Jackets C Daniel Miller had four blocked shots in the first meeting with Notre Dame and ranks second in the ACC with 2.4 per game.

2. Georgia Tech ranks 12th in field goal percentage defense (45 percent) while Notre Dame is 14th (46.2) in ACC games.

3. The Yellow Jackets have won five straight meetings.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 68, Georgia Tech 63