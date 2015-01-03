Preview: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Jerian Grant has made up for lost time after an academic issue sidelined him for the final 20 games of last season, and he is a big reason why No. 13 Notre Dame is one of the more intriguing teams in the nation. The Fighting Irish host Georgia Tech on Saturday riding a nine-game winning streak and leading the nation in field-goal percentage, and Grant leads the ACC in assists while ranking second in scoring. The Yellow Jackets open conference play having won six of eight.

Georgia Tech bolstered its interior presence in the offseason with the addition of transfers Charles Mitchell, Demarco Cox and Robert Sampson, and the three are averaging a combined 25.1 points and 20.1 boards per contest. The Yellow Jackets are seventh in the country in rebounding margin (10.7) and own four victories over teams currently ranked in the top 100 of KenPom’s RPI rankings. Notre Dame, which beat Florida State 83-63 in its ACC opener Dec. 13, is third in the nation in scoring at 86.1 points per contest.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network (WATL Atlanta, WMYS South Bend), ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-3, 0-0 ACC): Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt (12.9 points) scored a career-high 25 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 67-66 victory Tuesday over Charlotte. The Yellow Jackets have surrendered 70 points or less nine times, going 8-1 in those contests, and have yet to be outrebounded in a game this season. Point guard Travis Jorgenson has 20 assists and just three turnovers in his past four games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (13-1, 1-0 ACC): Grant averages 6.2 assists while hitting 52.8 percent of his shots from the field in averaging 17.4 points, and combines with guard Demetrius Jackson (14.4 points, 58.1 percent shooting) to form one of the conference’s top backcourts. Grant has 21 assists and only three turnovers in his past three contests. Notre Dame leads the ACC in 3-point shooting at 41.6 percent and averages a conference-low 9.3 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Jackson is 12-of-19 from 3-point range in his past five games and is shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.

2. The two teams split last season’s meetings, Georgia Tech winning at home 74-69 on Jan. 11 before Notre Dame secured a 65-62 home triumph Feb. 26.

3. Mitchell is second in the ACC in offensive rebounding (3.8).

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 77, Georgia Tech 68