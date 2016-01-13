Preview: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory was rewarded in his decision to start Quinton Stephens on Saturday against then-No. 4 Virginia. Stephens, hot-shooting Adam Smith and the rest of the Yellow Jackets will look to build upon Gregory’s signature home win when they travel to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

A slender 6-9 junior, Stephens had scored just 10 points in his previous six contests prior to knocking down four 3-pointers and scoring 16 points over a season-high 24 minutes in the 68-64 upset over the Cavaliers. “Q made us look good,” the fifth-year head coach told reporters after the game. “And this is to Q’s credit – he didn’t play much in the last game, and nowadays kids would be so broken and not be happy and all this stuff, and he’s one of our captains and he knows how important it is every day to have a positive attitude.” Stephens helped Georgia Tech post its first win over a top-5 team since beating No. 5 Duke on Jan. 9, 2010. The Fighting Irish are coming off an 86-82 loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh, its first home defeat in eight games this season, despite committing just three turnovers, shooting 54 percent from the floor and draining 9-of-20 shots from the arc.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-5, 1-2 ACC): Smith and Nick Jacobs also scored 16 points and Tech outrebounded the Cavaliers 41-29. '‘Our wins against Georgia, for me, are always our biggest, but outside of that, this was by far our biggest win,‘’ Gregory said. '‘We’ve had some big wins but unfortunately a lot of them have been on the road.‘’ Smith (14.8 points, 56 3-pointers), a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has averaged 19.8 points and nearly five 3-pointers per outing during his past six contests.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (10-5, 1-2): The Fighting Irish were down 18 points in the first half to the Panthers but battled back and had a chance to tie in the closing seconds of the 86-82 loss when Matt Ryan missed a 3-pointer. '‘It’s frustrating to start that way and have to dig out of a hole,‘’ Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. '‘I wish we could have dug in a little better defensively to start the game like we did in the last 10 minutes of the game to make it interesting.‘’ Demetrius Jackson (17.1 points, 5.3 assists), who hit a career-high five 3-pointers en route to his ACC career-best 26 points against Pitt, leads a group of five starters who average double-digit points.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame swept the two-game series last season and have won three of four since joining the ACC in 2013-14.

2. Georgia Tech’s last win over a team ranked No. 4 or higher was March 12, 2005 - a 78-75 win over North Carolina.

3. Tech has outrebounded 13 of their 16 opponents and ranks 20th in rebounding margin at plus-8.8.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Georgia Tech 77