Preview: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has recovered from a four-game losing streak to win four in a row and enters Sunday’s home contest against Georgia Tech looking to continue surging toward a possible No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament. Ranked 17th in the nation, the Fighting Irish began the weekend tied with three other ranked squads – Louisville, Duke and Florida State – for second in the conference, two games behind first-place North Carolina.

Offense has sparked Notre Dame's surge, as it is averaging 84.3 points during the winning streak after scoring 66 per contest during the four-game slide. The Yellow Jackets contributed to that losing streak, upsetting Notre Dame 62-60 on Jan. 28 in Atlanta on Josh Okogie’s layup just before the buzzer. That triumph capped a four-week stretch during which the Yellow Jackets shocked North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame, but they have dropped four of their last six ACC games. The seven meetings between Georgia Tech and Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC have been decided by an average of 4.1 points.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (16-12, 7-8 ACC): The Yellow Jackets come in after suffering a disappointing 71-69 home loss to N.C. State on Tuesday, spoiling a 25-point effort from Okogie as they missed nine free throws and 12 layups. Okogie leads the team in scoring (15.6 points) and is averaging 17.6 points in conference games. Ben Lammers ranks third in the ACC in rebounding (9.3) and is Georgia Tech’s second-leading scorer at 14.7 points.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (21-7, 10-5): Bonzie Colson entered the weekend averaging a conference-leading 10.5 rebounds and paces the league with 16 double-doubles. V.J. Beachem is shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range during the Fighting Irish's winning streak, averaging 17.8 points. Notre Dame leads the nation in free-throw shooting at 81.6 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is 14-2 at home, where it has won all three matchups with Georgia Tech since joining the ACC.

2. Okogie has reached double figures in scoring in 14 of his 15 conference games and 23 times in 28 overall contests.

3. Notre Dame’s 1.68 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second nationally.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 82, Georgia Tech 67