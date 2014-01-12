Georgia Tech 74, Notre Dame 69: Trae Golden scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, as the host Yellow Jackets rebounded after blowing a 15-point second-half advantage to win their first ACC game of the season.

Daniel Miller finished with 10 points,13 rebounds and four blocked shots for Georgia Tech (10-6, 1-2), which had lost its initial two conference games by an average of 19 points. Chris Bolden scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers off the bench for the Yellow Jackets, who led by 14 points in the first half and were up 54-39 six minutes into the second half.

Eric Atkins scored 20 points for Notre Dame (10-6, 1-2) in the Fighting Irish’s first ACC road game, but missed a free throw with Notre Dame down two points with 10.6 seconds to play. Leading scorer Garrick Sherman did not score for the first 26 minutes but finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Notre Dame used an 18-3 surge to tie the game at 57 with under seven minutes left, and took its first lead at 64-62 on Pat Connaughton’s jumper with 3:54 to go. Golden’s 3-pointer from the left wing pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 70-68 inside the final minute, Atkins missed one of two free throws and, after two Bolden free throws made it 72-69, Atkins’ long 3-pointer missed the mark and Georgia Tech secured the rebound.

Georgia Tech scored the game’s first six points and led 17-4, but the Fighting Irish rallied within 25-23 on Demetrius Jackson’s layup with about eight minutes left in the opening half. Golden and Miller combined to score the next eight points as the Yellow Jackets rebuilt a 10-point advantage, only to see Notre Dame pull within 39-35 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sherman, who averaged 14.9 points coming in, missed his first nine shots from the field and scored his first points with 13:14 to play. … The Yellow Jackets shot 13-for-20 from the free-throw line. … Miller moved within three blocked shots of John Salley for second on the school’s all-time list.