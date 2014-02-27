Notre Dame 65, Georgia Tech 62: Garrick Sherman scored 21 points to help the host Fighting Irish snap a two-game slide.

Eric Atkins tallied 17 points and Pat Connaughton added nine points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (15-14, 6-10 ACC), which tied a season low with five turnovers. Tom Knight had eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots off the bench as the Irish ended a five-game losing streak in the series.

Robert Carter Jr. led the Yellow Jackets (13-15, 4-11) with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Marcus Georges-Hunt added 13 points. Leading scorer Trae Golden missed all 10 of his shots - five from long range - in going scoreless for the second time in his last four games.

Georgia Tech trimmed a nine-point deficit down to 53-50 when Chris Bolden hit a pair of 3-pointers midway through the second half and received two more from Carter to get within 63-62 with just over a minute left. Connaughton missed on the other end to give the Yellow Jackets a chance to go ahead, but Sherman made a steal, Connaughton hit two free throws and Carter missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

Carter’s trey with less than eight minutes left in the first half gave Georgia Tech its largest lead at 22-11. The Irish outscored the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over the remainder of the half to take a two-point lead into the locker room and went up 47-38 on one of Atkins’ four 3-pointers with just under 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bolden hit all three of his 3-point tries off the bench. ... Georgia Tech was 10-for-20 from beyond the arc but just 12-for-39 inside it. ... Sherman had scored in single digits in each of his last four games.