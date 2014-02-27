FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Notre Dame 65, Georgia Tech 62
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Notre Dame 65, Georgia Tech 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Notre Dame 65, Georgia Tech 62: Garrick Sherman scored 21 points to help the host Fighting Irish snap a two-game slide.

Eric Atkins tallied 17 points and Pat Connaughton added nine points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (15-14, 6-10 ACC), which tied a season low with five turnovers. Tom Knight had eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots off the bench as the Irish ended a five-game losing streak in the series.

Robert Carter Jr. led the Yellow Jackets (13-15, 4-11) with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Marcus Georges-Hunt added 13 points. Leading scorer Trae Golden missed all 10 of his shots - five from long range - in going scoreless for the second time in his last four games.

Georgia Tech trimmed a nine-point deficit down to 53-50 when Chris Bolden hit a pair of 3-pointers midway through the second half and received two more from Carter to get within 63-62 with just over a minute left. Connaughton missed on the other end to give the Yellow Jackets a chance to go ahead, but Sherman made a steal, Connaughton hit two free throws and Carter missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

Carter’s trey with less than eight minutes left in the first half gave Georgia Tech its largest lead at 22-11. The Irish outscored the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over the remainder of the half to take a two-point lead into the locker room and went up 47-38 on one of Atkins’ four 3-pointers with just under 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bolden hit all three of his 3-point tries off the bench. ... Georgia Tech was 10-for-20 from beyond the arc but just 12-for-39 inside it. ... Sherman had scored in single digits in each of his last four games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.