(Updated: CORRECTS to 46-31 in graph 3)

No. 13 Notre Dame 83, Georgia Tech 76 (2OT): Jerian Grant scored 24 points and the host Fighting Irish overcame their worst offensive performance of the season.

Steve Vasturia added 17 points and Demetrius Jackson scored 11 as Notre Dame (14-1, 2-0 ACC) survived despite committed a season-high 13 turnovers and shot 4-of-19 from 3-point range to win its 10th in a row. Zach Auguste and Pat Connaughton shook off sluggish starts to score 13 points and 10 points, respectively.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 20 points for Georgia Tech (9-4, 0-1), Charles Mitchell finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Chris Bolden added 14 points. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Notre Dame 19-5 on the offensive glass and 46-31 overall.

Auguste, who missed a tip-in at the end of the first overtime, and Connaughton each scored twice in the first three minutes of double overtime to put the Fighting Irish ahead 78-71, and Georgia Tech missed three shots when trying to cut the deficit to four points. Notre Dame opened the first overtime with an 8-2 spurt, sparked by 3-pointers from Jackson and Vasturia, but the Yellow Jackets took advantage of three missed Notre Dame free throws to tie the contest at 69 on Demarco Cox’s tip-in with 10.9 seconds left.

Notre Dame trailed by eight early in the second half before using a 14-3 spurt to take a 49-46 advantage on Vasturia’s steal and layup with just under nine minutes left in regulation. Grant’s driving layup with 2:03 remaining in regulation gave Notre Dame a 58-57 lead, but Georges-Hunt scored on a baseline drive with 37.7 seconds left to establish a one-point advantage before Grant’s free throw 12 seconds later evened the score at 59.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech opened with a 13-2 run, but Notre Dame limited the Yellow Jackets to two field goals in the final 10 minutes to pull within 31-27 at the break. … Connaughton, who made his 100th career start for Notre Dame, scored five of his 10 points in double overtime. … Georges-Hunt pulled down eight rebounds and Robert Sampson added seven off the bench for Georgia Tech.