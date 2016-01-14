Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 64

Forward Zach Auguste scored a season-high 24 points, including two thunderous dunks, as Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 72-64 on Wednesday.

The senior shot 10-for-13 from the floor, 4-for-6 from the line and added nine rebounds to pace the Fighting Irish.

Auguste now needs only seven points to become the 57th Notre Dame player to score 1,000 career points.

Guard Demetrius Jackson was 13-for-14 from the line and scored 18 points, with nine rebounds and eight assists for Notre Dame (11-5, 2-2).

Georgia Tech (11-6, 1-3 ACC) was led by guard Marcus Georges-Hunt with 18 points. Guard Adam Smith scored 15 points and forward Nick Jacobs scored 10. Forward Charles Mitchell had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Notre Dame led by as many as five in the first half, but neither team shot the ball well -- Georgia Tech shooting 25 percent and Notre Dame shooting 32 percent. The Fighting Irish led 30-27 at halftime.

The game remained close until midway in the second half. Georgia Tech went nearly three minutes without scoring and Notre Dame was able to stretch its lead to 61-52 with 4:24 remaining.

Georgia Tech never got any closer than three points, as Notre Dame made 14 of their final 16 free throws to put the game away.

Notre Dame has won the last four meetings against Georgia Tech.