Preview: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to move above .500 in ACC play, after getting a spark from an unlikely source during Wednesday’s victory over Florida State. Reserve forward Aron Phillips-Nwankwo, who had played just five minutes all season, scored seven points and sparked a strong rebounding and defensive effort in a 73-64 triumph. Things are not going as well for Georgia Tech, which has dropped its first four ACC games after losing 62-59 to Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Georgia Tech has lost its four league contests by a total of 18 points, and the Yellow Jackets continue to struggle offensively at inopportune times. An eight-point halftime lead evaporated against the Fighting Irish as Georgia Tech made just six shots in the second half – two in the final 10 minutes. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time in last season’s matchup, earning an 81-74 victory in the school’s first meeting since 1989.
TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-7, 0-4 ACC): Demarco Cox scored a career-high 17 points Wednesday, but the Yellow Jackets’ top two scorers – Marcus Georges-Hunt and Charles Mitchell – combined to make just one field goal in scoring eight points. The Yellow Jackets are last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 25.1 percent but are 10-of-24 in their past two games. Georgia Tech has dropped five of its past six following an 8-2 start.
ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-5, 2-2 ACC): Michael Young scored 16 points with 12 rebounds against the Seminoles and is averaging 12.5 points in ACC competition, while Chris Jones has a combined 26 points in his past two games. The Panthers average just 10.2 turnovers per game, third in the conference and 10th nationally. Pittsburgh outrebounded the Seminoles 39-31 after being on the wrong side of a 39-22 showing in Saturday’s loss to Clemson.
1. Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon earned his 300th career win Wednesday.
2. The Yellow Jackets play four of their next six away from home, including games at No. 2 Virginia and No. 4 Duke.
3. Mitchell is 11th nationally in offensive rebounding at 3.88 per game; Young is 12th at 3.76.
PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 68, Georgia Tech 62