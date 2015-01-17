Preview: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to move above .500 in ACC play, after getting a spark from an unlikely source during Wednesday’s victory over Florida State. Reserve forward Aron Phillips-Nwankwo, who had played just five minutes all season, scored seven points and sparked a strong rebounding and defensive effort in a 73-64 triumph. Things are not going as well for Georgia Tech, which has dropped its first four ACC games after losing 62-59 to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech has lost its four league contests by a total of 18 points, and the Yellow Jackets continue to struggle offensively at inopportune times. An eight-point halftime lead evaporated against the Fighting Irish as Georgia Tech made just six shots in the second half – two in the final 10 minutes. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time in last season’s matchup, earning an 81-74 victory in the school’s first meeting since 1989.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-7, 0-4 ACC): Demarco Cox scored a career-high 17 points Wednesday, but the Yellow Jackets’ top two scorers – Marcus Georges-Hunt and Charles Mitchell – combined to make just one field goal in scoring eight points. The Yellow Jackets are last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 25.1 percent but are 10-of-24 in their past two games. Georgia Tech has dropped five of its past six following an 8-2 start.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-5, 2-2 ACC): Michael Young scored 16 points with 12 rebounds against the Seminoles and is averaging 12.5 points in ACC competition, while Chris Jones has a combined 26 points in his past two games. The Panthers average just 10.2 turnovers per game, third in the conference and 10th nationally. Pittsburgh outrebounded the Seminoles 39-31 after being on the wrong side of a 39-22 showing in Saturday’s loss to Clemson.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon earned his 300th career win Wednesday.

2. The Yellow Jackets play four of their next six away from home, including games at No. 2 Virginia and No. 4 Duke.

3. Mitchell is 11th nationally in offensive rebounding at 3.88 per game; Young is 12th at 3.76.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 68, Georgia Tech 62