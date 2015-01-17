FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh 70, Georgia Tech 65
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2015 / 11:29 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh 70, Georgia Tech 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pittsburgh 70, Georgia Tech 65: Jamel Artis and Cameron Wright each tied a career high with 20 points as the host Panthers won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Michael Young added 16 points for Pittsburgh (13-5, 3-2 ACC), which finished just 2-of-11 from 3-point range but forced 15 turnovers. Wright finished 7-of-11 from the field and Artis went 7-of-14, and the Panthers sealed it by hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute.

Robert Sampson led Georgia Tech (9-8, 0-5) with a season-best 16 points off the bench, and Quinton Stephens added 10 points in a reserve role. Marcus Georges-Hunt finished with 13 points and Charles Mitchell scored 10 points with nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who have lost their first five conference contests by a total of 23 points.

Pittsburgh led by as many as nine in the first half before the Yellow Jackets rallied, forging a tie at 31 on Stephens’ tip-in with 16 seconds left before intermission. Stephens’ 3-pointer with 11:41 remaining gave Georgia Tech a 49-45 lead before Pittsburgh rallied, moving ahead 56-53 on Artis’ three-point play with 6:23 to go.

Wright’s jumper established a 58-55 Pittsburgh lead with 5:14 to go, and after Georgia Tech missed its next four shots from the field and committed two turnovers, Young’s basket pushed the lead to 60-55 with 1:40 remaining. Sampson’s 3-pointer from the left corner brought the Yellow Jackets within 63-60 with 60 seconds remaining, but the Panthers were nearly perfect from the foul line in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sparked by Sampson and Stephens, Georgia Tech’s bench outscored the Panthers 34-6. … Georges-Hunt finished 2-of-9 from the field but hit all nine of his free-throw attempts. … Wright added four steals and James Robinson added nine assists and two steals.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.