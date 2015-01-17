Pittsburgh 70, Georgia Tech 65: Jamel Artis and Cameron Wright each tied a career high with 20 points as the host Panthers won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Michael Young added 16 points for Pittsburgh (13-5, 3-2 ACC), which finished just 2-of-11 from 3-point range but forced 15 turnovers. Wright finished 7-of-11 from the field and Artis went 7-of-14, and the Panthers sealed it by hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute.

Robert Sampson led Georgia Tech (9-8, 0-5) with a season-best 16 points off the bench, and Quinton Stephens added 10 points in a reserve role. Marcus Georges-Hunt finished with 13 points and Charles Mitchell scored 10 points with nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who have lost their first five conference contests by a total of 23 points.

Pittsburgh led by as many as nine in the first half before the Yellow Jackets rallied, forging a tie at 31 on Stephens’ tip-in with 16 seconds left before intermission. Stephens’ 3-pointer with 11:41 remaining gave Georgia Tech a 49-45 lead before Pittsburgh rallied, moving ahead 56-53 on Artis’ three-point play with 6:23 to go.

Wright’s jumper established a 58-55 Pittsburgh lead with 5:14 to go, and after Georgia Tech missed its next four shots from the field and committed two turnovers, Young’s basket pushed the lead to 60-55 with 1:40 remaining. Sampson’s 3-pointer from the left corner brought the Yellow Jackets within 63-60 with 60 seconds remaining, but the Panthers were nearly perfect from the foul line in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sparked by Sampson and Stephens, Georgia Tech’s bench outscored the Panthers 34-6. … Georges-Hunt finished 2-of-9 from the field but hit all nine of his free-throw attempts. … Wright added four steals and James Robinson added nine assists and two steals.