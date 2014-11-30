Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Rhode Island

The season may only be two weeks old, but Georgia Tech is already a seasoned veteran when it comes to winning late. The Yellow Jackets may be in for another tight contest on Sunday when they meet Rhode Island in the fifth-place game of the Orlando Classic. Georgia Tech has opened 4-1 for the third straight season after its 61-54 consolation-game victory Friday over Rider – the fourth time in five games in which the Yellow Jackets were in a contest that wasn’t decided until the final minutes.

The Yellow Jackets were victimized by a tournament-record 38-point performance by Marquette’s Matt Carlino in Thursday’s 72-70 first-round loss before they rebounded against Rider. The Rams bounced back from an opening-round loss to Kansas with a 66-44 rout of Santa Clara on Friday, holding the Broncos scoreless over the first 9:38 of the second half to break open a tight game. “In the second half, defensively, that was probably the best a team of mine has played in a half. Ever,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley told the Providence Journal.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-1): The Yellow Jackets saw their power players – 6-8, 269-pound Charles Mitchell and 6-8, 276-pound Demarco Cox – combine for 33 points and 20 rebounds against Rider after they were limited to 16 and 16 against a similarly-undersized Marquette team Thursday. Thanks to Mitchell and Cox, each of whom are averaging at least 6.8 rebounds, Georgia Tech has won the battle on the glass in every game, enjoying at least a plus-12 margin in each of their last four contests. For the season, the Yellow Jackets are outrebounding opponents by 15.2 per game.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (4-1): Leading scorer E.C. Matthews enjoyed his most efficient game of the season against the Broncos, going 5-of-7 beyond the arc and 7-of-9 from the field after shooting a combined 4-of-17 and 13-of-38, respectively, over his previous two contests. After struggling to connect from the 3-point line in their three pre-tournament games (12-for-52), the Rams have found their range in Orlando, going 15-for-35 against Kansas and Santa Clara. Rhode Island also outrebounded the Broncos 31-17 – marking the fourth time in five games in which it posted a margin of at least plus-13.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech is 40-5 when leading at the five-minute mark of the second half under coach Brian Gregory, including 3-0 this season.

2. Rhode Island is allowing opponents to shoot 40.6 percent beyond the arc in Orlando after holding its first three foes to a combined 16.7 percent.

3. The Yellow Jackets have turned 84 offensive rebounds into 81 second-chance points.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 67, Georgia Tech 61