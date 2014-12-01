(Updated: CHANGES total points reference to 12 in Para 2)

Georgia Tech 64, Rhode Island 61: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a season-high 16 points and added five steals as the Yellow Jackets downed the Rams in the fifth-place game of the Orlando Classic.

Demarco Cox tallied 11 points and six rebounds for Georgia Tech (5-1), which saw its three games in Orlando decided by a total of 12 points. Quinton Stephens and Josh Heath were two of five players to hit one 3-pointer as the Yellow Jackets went 5-of-9 beyond the arc.

Leading scorer E.C. Matthews drained two late 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 17 points for Rhode Island (4-2). Jared Terrell and Hassan Martin each added 10 as the Rams were unable to overcome a 3-for-16 effort from behind the 3-point line and finished with 16 turnovers.

Rhode Island led for the majority of the first half and held an 18-15 advantage following a jumper from Matthews, but the Rams committed five turnovers and missed their final six shots of the opening half. Georges-Hunt sparked a half-ending 14-0 surge with a three-point play and 3-pointer before Travis Jorgenson drained a triple to push the lead to 32-18 early in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets continued to hold a 12-point edge following two free throws from Charles Mitchell with 11:14 to go before Jarelle Reischel keyed a 10-2 surge with a layup and three-point play. Stephens’ four-point play with 8:20 left halted the run and four straight points from Georges-Hunt answered another push as Georgia Tech survived shaky foul shooting over the final 63 seconds and watched Matthews’ midcourt heave hit off the side of the rim as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech, which won the battle on the glass on Sunday 30-29, has outrebounded each of its first six opponents by an average of 12.8. However, its seven offensive rebounds were six fewer than its previous season low. … Rhode Island shot 42.9 percent beyond the arc in its first two games in Orlando. … The Yellow Jackets committed a season-high 18 turnovers.