Preview: Georgia Tech at San Diego State

Most NIT games are sparsely attended with only the most loyal fans along for the ride, but that doesn’t figure to be the case Wednesday as fourth-seeded Georgia Tech visits No. 2 seed San Diego State at Viejas Arena in a quarterfinal matchup. The Aztecs drew a capacity crowd of 12,414 for their 93-78 win over No. 3 Washington in Monday’s second round and expect another raucous gathering to greet the Yellow Jackets, who advanced with an 83-66 rout of top-seeded South Carolina.

Georgia Tech has a veteran group of starters in seniors Marcus Georges-Hunt, Adam Smith, Nick Jacobs and Charles Mitchell along with junior Quinton Stephens, so the team isn’t likely to be rattled by the crowd. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the NIT quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 by shooting 50.8 percent and dominating the Gamecocks on the glass, but they’ll be tested by an Aztecs defense that holds opponents to an average of 60.6 points. San Diego State played out of character on Monday as the defensive-minded team had six players score in double figures and broke the school record for points in a Division I postseason game. “If you’re talking about the eye test,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters, “San Diego State no doubt should be in the NCAA Tournament – no doubt.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (21-14): Smith made five 3-pointers en route to 21 points while Georges-Hunt recorded 14 points and eight assists as the Yellow Jackets silenced the South Carolina home crowd by taking a 42-28 lead at the half. Smith is 8-of-16 from 3-point range in two NIT wins to lead the Yellow Jackets, who are shooting 44.9 percent from beyond the arc over the last four contests and have won eight of their last 10 games. The Aztecs possess an athletic front line, so Georgia Tech will need another strong effort off the bench from 6-10 center Ben Lammers, who has grabbed 17 rebounds over his last four games.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (27-9): Winston Shepard, who recorded the first triple-double in school history in the first-round victory over Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne, continued his late-season surge with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Washington. Matt Shrigley also provided a spark with 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Aztecs, who are 108-11 in their last 119 home games. Trey Kell snapped a mini-shooting slump with 16 points against the Huskies, but the team’s strength lies in its frontcourt, which is led by Shepard along with 6-10 forwards Skylar Spencer and Malik Pope.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to the NIT semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 29.

2. The Aztecs are 234-2 in their last 236 games in which they lead with five minutes remaining.

3. Georgia Tech was 5-8 against teams that received an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 73, Georgia Tech 69