Preview: Georgia Tech at South Carolina

South Carolina certainly looked like an NCAA Tournament team in its NIT opener and will seek to author a second straight powerful performance against visiting Georgia Tech on Monday. The Gamecocks barely missed out on the Big Dance but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and opened with a 22-point win against High Point, while the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets won for the seventh time in nine games with a 19-point triumph over Houston in the first round.

The Gamecocks are 22-9 all-time in the NIT, having won the event in 2005 and 2006 after a runner-up finish in 2002. They could be destined for another deep run if they receive more strong performances from Laimonas Chatkevicius, who scored a career-high 30 points against High Point - a huge lift for his short-handed squad. South Carolina coach Frank Martin announced before the NIT that five reserves had been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team, although he later said he had “no idea” if they’d return to the team for the second-round NIT clash. Georgia Tech received 20 points from Adam Smith and dominated the boards, 39-25, in its opening-round win versus Houston.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (20-14): Marcus Georges-Hunt (16.7) is the leading scorer for Georgia Tech and snapped out of a four-game shooting slump by making 7-of-13 shots for 19 points against Houston. Smith reached 20 points for the third time in four games - a span during which he is a sizzling 16-of-28 from 3-point range. Georges-Hunt and Smith are seniors, as is Charles Mitchell, who contributed 12 points and seven rebounds against the Cougars and nearly averages a double-double (10.0 points, 9.7 boards).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (25-8): The Gamecocks, aside from 30 points on 15-of-16 shooting from Chatkevicius, also got a strong effort from Sindarius Thornwell (20 points, seven assists) in their opening NIT contest. Thornwell and backcourt mate Duane Notice combined for 14 assists against only three turnovers in that game, while Michael Carrera delivered 12 points and 11 rebounds. Carrera (14.4 points) paces five players averaging double-digit points, two of whom shoot at least 50 percent from the field, and the senior forward has also shot 40.8 percent from behind the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech has played three SEC teams, defeating Tennessee and Arkansas and losing to Georgia in early-season tilts, while South Carolina nipped Clemson in its only contest versus an ACC team in 2015-16.

2. The teams have previously played 42 times - Georgia Tech leads 24-18 - but they have not met in 32 years.

3. South Carolina ranks 15th in the nation in rebounding at 41 per game.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 67, Georgia Tech 54