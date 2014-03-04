Preview: Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Less than three weeks ago, Syracuse was ranked No. 1 with a perfect 25-0 record and a clear path toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But after three losses in their last four games, the seventh-ranked Orange are desperate for a win when they face Georgia Tech in their home finale Tuesday night. Syracuse has struggled in its recently victories, as well, with its last three wins coming by a total of five points.

“Nobody wants to lose,” Syracuse leading scorer C.J. Fair told reporters. “But there’s no panic in here when we do. We’ve just got to get back and play better and win these last two games.” The Orange can no longer claim the top seed in the ACC Tournament - that honor will go to Virginia, which trounced Syracuse 75-56 on Saturday - but the Orange can potentially be seeded second, third or fourth. The Yellow Jackets, who will be one of the lower seeded teams in the ACC tourney, have dropped four straight games and six of their last seven.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-16, 4-12 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have not fared well against ranked opponents this season, losing to Pittsburgh, Virginia and Duke (twice) by an average of 16.3 points. Offense has been the biggest issue for Georgia Tech, which ranks 283rd nationally in scoring (66.7) and 240th in field goal percentage (43.1). Sophomore forward Robert Carter Jr. has been Georgia Tech’s best player over the last two games, averaging 19.5 points and eight rebounds over that stretch.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (26-3, 13-3): The Orange have plenty of offensive problems themselves, having scored no more than 61 points in any of their last eight games. Fair, who will be honored on senior night, averages 16.3 points but has not shot above 50 percent in any of his last six contests. Trevor Cooney has been even worse, hitting no more than 40 percent of his shots in seven straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Cooney is 6-of-29 from 3-point range over his last four games.

2. Syracuse F Jerami Grant, limited to 13 minutes in each of the last two games due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day.

3. Georgia Tech C Daniel Miller averages 2.4 blocks and has recorded at least two in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 70, Georgia Tech 55