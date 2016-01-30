Preview: Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Syracuse played like a team happy to be home Thursday in upsetting Notre Dame in the Orange’s first home contest in two weeks, and a four-game homestand continues Saturday against Georgia Tech. The Orange are 4-1 since dropping their first four conference contests, and face three teams with .500 or lower league records to round out the homestand after playing three games in a row away from home.

“It starts with our defense,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told reporters after the Orange squelched the Fighting Irish’s interior offense in Thursday’s 81-66 victory. “That’s the difference for us.” That defense faces a Georgia Tech offense coming off its highest-scoring ACC effort in nearly eight years, a 90-83 win Wednesday at North Carolina State that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets have five conference losses by a combined 26 points, and nearly blew a 14-point second-half lead before securing their first road ACC victory of the season Wednesday. Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 26 points - 17 in the second half - to settle Georgia Tech’s offense. “That’s what he’s supposed to do,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told the media of Georges-Hunt’s performance. “He’s done that so many times for us.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-8, 2-5 ACC): Georges-Hunt is averaging 16.4 points for the season and 25.3 points in his past three games, shooting 24-of-47 from the field while displaying a more aggressive approach on offense. Gregory shook up his starting lineup at N.C. State, bringing forward Charles Mitchell off the bench; Mitchell responded with his 12th double-double of the season and is averaging 11.7 points and 10.9 rebounds. Georgia Tech has averaged 17.7 fast-break points in the past three games after recording nine or fewer transition points 11 times in its previous 13 contests.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (14-8, 4-5): The Orange used a withering 23-1 first-half run to take control Thursday, holding Notre Dame to 34.9 percent shooting in the first half and limiting the Fighting Irish to their lowest scoring output of the season. Freshman guard Malachi Richardson scored 15 points in the win and is averaging a team-best 15.4 points in ACC contests, while forward Michael Gbinije is tied for the fifth in the league in scoring at 17.3 points. Guard Trevor Cooney, who scored 22 points Thursday, is second in the ACC in 3-pointers per game (2.8) while Gbinije sits third at 2.5.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech G Adam Smith averages 16.9 points in ACC games and leads the league in 3-point shooting (43.4 percent).

2. Syracuse freshman F Tyler Lydon recorded his third double-double of the season Thursday (15 points, 10 rebounds), and is averaging nine points and 6.8 rebounds in his past four games.

3. The Orange lead the ACC and rank 19th nationally with 8.4 steals per game, while the Yellow Jackets are 12th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.2).

PREDICTION: Syracuse 77, Georgia Tech 69