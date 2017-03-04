Preview: Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Syracuse and Georgia Tech sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into what could be a make-or-break regular-season finale Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The implications are huge for both the host Orange and the Yellow Jackets as neither team can afford a loss for its tournament résumé or its seeding in the ACC tournament.

Syracuse was written off after the worst nonconference showing in coach Jim Boeheim’s 41-year tenure but revived its hopes with wins at home against top-10 teams during the second half of ACC play. “We assumed 10 games ago that we had to win about every game to have a chance at the tournament,” leading scorer Andrew White told the Syracuse Post-Standard ahead of the pressure-packed game. “So I think there’s been some pressure on us before.” Unlike the Orange, who opened the season ranked No. 17 after a surprise run to the Final Four last year, Georgia Tech has exceeded expectations under first-year coach Josh Pastner. With a win Saturday, the Yellow Jackets — predicted to be near the bottom of the conference — will finish at .500 in the ACC for the first time in a decade.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (17-13, 8-9 ACC): While acknowledging his team still has some work to do — improving on a 1-7 ACC road mark with a win Saturday would be a big step — in Pastner’s mind the Yellow Jackets already should have secured their ticket to the Big Dance. “I really believe eight wins in the ACC should automatically get you in the NCAA Tournament,” the coach told reporters after a 61-52 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Junior center Ben Lammers (14.8 points, 9.2 rebounds) scored 20 on 8-of-13 shooting in the win and leading scorer Josh Okogie (15.5) added 14 points for his ninth straight game with at least a dozen.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (17-13, 9-8): The Orange have been an elite team at home during ACC play, going 7-1 while dispatching Duke, Virginia and Florida State when all three were ranked in the top 10 to boost their tournament hopes. Even so, Syracuse has lost four of five — including a 71-65 setback at Georgia Tech — and must find more consistency if it hopes to replicate last year’s postseason run. White, a graduate transfer who leads the team with 17.1 points per game, had scored in double figures in 27 of the first 28 games before managing seven in each of the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse sophomore F Tyler Lydon and White have played every minute of the past 11 and 10 games, respectively.

2. Lammers had 23 points and seven blocks in Georgia Tech’s win over the Orange on Feb. 19 in Atlanta, evening the all-time series at 4-4.

3. The Yellow Jackets have trailed at the half in eight straight ACC games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 78, Georgia Tech 70