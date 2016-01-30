Syracuse 60, Georgia Tech 57

Guard Michael Gbinije snapped the 10th tie of the game with a pair of free throws to make it 57-55, and the Orange held on to top Georgia Tech 60-57 Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game before 25,235 fans at the Carrier Dome.

Before Gbinije’s free throws, the Orange had missed eight of their 15 foul shots. Freshman guard Malachi Richardson made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds to give Syracuse a 3-point lead, and Georgia Tech guard Adam Smith’s desperation 3-point heave at the buzzer skimmed the front of the rim.

Syracuse (15-8) improved to 5-5 in the ACC after losing its first four league games. The Orange are 5-2 since coach Jim Boeheim returned after an NCAA-imposed nine-game suspension.

Georgia Tech (12-9) dropped to 2-6 in the ACC, and its six league losses have been by a combined 29 points. With a chance to tie the score at 57, Yellow Jackets guard Tadric Jackson missed the second of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left.

Gbinije, who has scored in double figures in each of Syracuse’s 23 games this season, led all scorers with 16 points, and Richardson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Forward Nick Jacobs paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Smith added 13 points.

Smith sank a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half as the Yellow Jackets went on a 13-3 run to take a 35-32 lead. But Syracuse freshman forward Tyler Lydon sank a 3-pointer from the key with about two seconds remaining in the half to knot the score at 35.