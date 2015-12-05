Preview: Georgia Tech at Tulane

A pair of strong rebounding teams will square off when Georgia Tech visits Tulane on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are led by Charles Mitchell’s 12.9 rebounding average while Green Wave sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski is coming off his fourth double-double of the young season.

Mitchell (14.6 points) leads Georgia Tech in scoring as well and recorded a double-double in each of the first seven games, capped by a 10-point, 15-rebound effort in a 77-61 win over Wofford on Tuesday. “I really can’t put my finger on it other than that they’re just enormous,” Wofford coach Mike Young told reporters after his team was outrebounded 40-22 by a Yellow Jackets squad that boasts seven players at 6-8 or taller. Osetkowski (6-9) is one of five Tulane players 6-8 or above and occasionally finds himself paired in the frontcourt with graduate transfer Jernard Jarreau, who recorded his first double-double of the campaign in a 64-62 win over New Orleans on Wednesday. That marked the third straight win for the Green Wave, who allowed an average of 57.3 points in that span.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (5-2): Mitchell’s presence in the middle opens up the outside for shooters Adam Smith (44.4) and Quinton Stephens (40), who are both shooting 40 percent or better beyond the arc. Smith’s production has had a direct effect on the Yellow Jackets’ results of late, with him going 13-of-18 beyond the arc in the last three wins and 3-of-13 in the two losses. “Adam (Smith), he’s a game-changer,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told reporters. “…But, for Adam, two (of his 3-pointers against Wofford) were off of some set actions and the (others were) him just making a play off it. And that’s what he does.”

ABOUT TULANE (5-3): Jarreau and fellow transfer Malik Morgan are both making a quick impact on the Green Wave and continue to play their way into bigger roles. Morgan, a senior transfer from LSU, is operating as the point guard in a three-guard offense and averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range. Morgan’s comfort within the offense is taking some of the pressure off slumping guard Louis Dabney, who leads the team in scoring (12.8) but is 4-of-18 from the field in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The former Southeastern Conference and Metro Conference rivals are meeting for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and Georgia Tech holds a 37-32 lead in the all-time series.

2. Morgan and Osetkowski lead the Green Wave with 13 steals apiece.

3. Yellow Jackets F Marcus Georges-Hunt averaged 17.2 points in the first five games but totaled 12 points on 2-of-13 shooting in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 68, Tulane 65