Georgia Tech 76, Tulane 68

Forward Charles Mitchell recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds as Georgia Tech defeated Tulane, 76-68, on Saturday at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

The 6-8 Mitchell became the first player in ACC history to start a season with eight straight double-doubles despite missing two good portions of the first half because he took a shot to his eye that needed medical attention and because he picked up two fouls.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia Tech at Tulane

Georgia Tech (6-2) took a 23-15 lead midway through the first half, but Tulane (5-4) answered with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 23-23. It was tight the rest of the half and the Yellow Jackets went to the intermission with a 39-38 lead.

In the second half, Georgia Tech’s experience was the difference against a Tulane roster with six freshmen and two sophomores.

With 12 minutes left in the game, the Yellow Jackets grabbed their first double-digit lead of the game, 53-43.

Despite a few mini-runs by Tulane, including one that pulled the Green Wave to within 67-64 with three minutes left, the Yellow Jackets never relinquished the lead.

Guard Georges-Hunt had 19 points for Georgia Tech, forward Nick Jacobs added 15 points and guard Adam Smith had 13 points.

Senior guard Louis Dabney scored 15 points and guard Malik Morgan added 14 for Tulane, while forward Dylan Ostekowki chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.