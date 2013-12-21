Preview: Georgia Tech at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt mustered just enough offense to edge Austin Peay on Tuesday, continuing a stretch during which points have been hard to come by for the Commodores. Vanderbilt, which has scored 67 points or less in four of its past six games, looks to re-ignite its offense Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have held opponents to 36.7 percent shooting during their current three-game winning streak, which could be troublesome for a Vanderbilt offense that has failed to crack 40 percent from the field in two of its past three games.

The Yellow Jackets have held their past three opponents to 59.3 points per game, and on the other end of the court have found their offensive balance. Four Yellow Jackets average in double figures, led by Marcus Georges-Hunt, who is averaging 16 points during the winning streak. Vanderbilt’s Eric McClellan has posted back-to-back games of nine points after scoring in double figures in his first seven contests.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (8-3): The Yellow Jackets feature two of the top three rebounders in the ACC in conference leader Robert Carter Jr. at 9.8 and teammate Daniel Miller, who ranks third at 7.9. The duo has helped Georgia Tech outrebound every opponent so far this season. The Yellow Jackets shot 2-for-11 from 3-point range in Monday’s victory over Kennesaw State after burying a season-high 10 3-pointers in its previous game, a victory over East Tennessee State.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (6-3): The Commodores committed a season-high 19 turnovers Tuesday, leading head coach Kevin Stallings to tell reporters after the game, “Our ball control was brutal.” But Vanderbilt has played strong interior defense the past two games, pulling down a season-best 43 rebounds Tuesday and blocking a combined 15 shots in victories over Marshall and Austin Peay. Forward Rod Odom has scored in double figures seven times and ranks second in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 42.9 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech opens a stretch of four consecutive road games, culminating with its first two ACC games at Maryland and at No. 8 Duke.

2. Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in free-throw shooting at 62.7 percent.

3. The Commodores own a 39-32 series lead, but the two teams have not played in five years and have met just five times since 1965.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, Vanderbilt 68