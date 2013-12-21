Vanderbilt 76, Georgia Tech 63: Rod Odom scored 18 points as the host Commodores stifled the Yellow Jackets after trailing by 14 points in the first half.

Dai-Jon Parker added 13 points for Vanderbilt (7-3), which trailed 31-17 with six minutes left in the first half before taking control and winning its third game in a row. The Commodores closed the first half on a 12-0 run, and a 13-2 spurt early in the second half pushed Vanderbilt ahead by 15 points.

Daniel Miller finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Yellow Jackets (8-4), whose three-game winning streak ended. Marcus Georges-Hunt, Georgia Tech’s leading scorer at 12.7, shot 1-for-7 from the field and scored just three points.

The Yellow Jackets used a 21-6 run to build a 31-17 advantage on Stacy Poole Jr.’s jumper with 6:09 remaining in the first half, but Georgia Tech did not score again in the half. Vanderbilt scored the half’s final 12 points, Kyle Fuller’s three-point play with two seconds left bringing the Commodores within 31-29 at the break.

Vanderbilt moved ahead 34-33 on Odom’s 3-pointer 1:09 into the second half, and after the Yellow Jackets pulled within 43-39 on Solomon Poole’s 3-pointer with 13:06 left, the Commodores pulled away. Vanderbilt scored 13 of the next 15 points, building a 56-41 advantage on Luke Kornet’s layup with 9:32 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores shot 50 percent from the field, the first time in eight games Vanderbilt has hit at least half of its shots. … Odom, who ranks second in the SEC in 3-point shooting, finished 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. … Miller scored 11 points in the opening 10:09 of the first half.