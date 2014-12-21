Georgia Tech 65, Vanderbilt 60: Charles Mitchell scored 19 points with eight rebounds as the host Yellow Jackets recovered from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Commodores.

Mitchell hit 9-of-15 shots from the field for Georgia Tech (8-2), which pulled down 20 offensive rebounds – seven by Mitchell and six by Demarco Cox – in outrebounding Vanderbilt (7-3) by a 39-30 margin. Marcus Georges-Hunt added 14 points and Travis Jorgenson scored eight points with six assists.

Josh Henderson scored a season-high 12 points for the Commodores, and Damian Jones scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Vanderbilt, which entered the game hitting 41 percent of its 3-point attempts, finished 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.

James Siakam’s three-point play with two minutes left trimmed the Georgia Tech lead to 57-56 and, after Mitchell’s three-point play and Robert Sampson’s putback established a six-point advantage, a Wade Baldwin IV free throw and another Siakam three-point play brought the Commodores within 62-60 with 1:08 to play. Georges-Hunt made two free throws with 36 seconds left, and the Yellow Jackets corralled the rebound of Baldwin’s missed 3-pointer on the other end.

Henderson scored eight consecutive points for the Commodores to push Vanderbilt ahead 17-15 midway through the first half, and the Commodores closed the first half on an 11-5 spurt to lead 33-25 at the break. Georgia Tech scored 12 of the first 16 points after halftime to tie the game at 37 on Mitchell’s tip-in with about 14 1/2 minutes remaining before Mitchell’s dunk and back-to-back buckets from Chris Bolden gave Georgia Tech a 51-47 lead with just over seven minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt’s Riley LaChance finished with 10 points after scoring 26 in each of his previous two games. … Mitchell fell one point shy of his career high, set Nov. 14 against Georgia. … Jones, second in the SEC in scoring at 17.2 points coming in, added seven rebounds.