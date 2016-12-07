Preview: Georgia Tech at VCU

Two teams looking to rediscover their offenses meet Wednesday when VCU hosts Georgia Tech. The visiting Yellow Jackets have averaged 59 points per game during a two-game losing streak, while the Rams posted their worst offensive performance in nearly eight years in Saturday’s 64-46 loss to Illinois.

“We had no pace when we got into halfcourt with our offense,” VCU second-year coach Will Wade said in describing the loss, adding it was the “worst we’ve played since I’ve been here.” The Rams scored their fewest points in a game since January 2008 but of more importance is the health of leading scorer JeQuan Lewis, who was hobbled by an injured right ankle suffered late in the first half. Georgia Tech averaged 74.2 points per game during a 4-1 start but has shot a combined 34.7 percent from the field in road losses to Penn State and Tennessee. “Our mentality has been attack, attack, attack, and we played really passive,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told reporters after Saturday’s 81-58 loss at Tennessee.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-3): The Yellow Jackets struggled mightily in the backcourt Saturday, as starting guard Justin Moore missed the game with a stomach virus and senior Josh Heath shot 0-for-7 from the field. Center Ben Lammers recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and is averaging 15.7 points and 11.1 rebounds to go with a national-leading 4.7 blocks per game. Quinton Stephens averages 11.7 points per game and has reached double figures six times in seven games.

ABOUT VCU (6-2): Lewis, who averages 14.1 points, finished with only three points Saturday on 1-of-9 shooting as the Rams hit only 2-of-18 3-point attempts. Mo Alie-Cox averages 10 points off the bench, scoring 10 points in Saturday’s loss, and leads VCU in blocked shots with 17. The Rams are among the top 40 in the nation in steals per game (8.3), but only recorded two Saturday and were outscored on points off turnovers 23-6.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech freshman G Josh Okogie leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 17 points per game but is 8-for-30 from the field the past two games.

2. Lewis, who was 14-of-27 on 3-point attempts in the four games leading up to Saturday, finished just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc against Illinois.

3. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 17 turnovers and 22 opponent points off turnovers the past three games.

PREDICTION: VCU 73, Georgia Tech 64