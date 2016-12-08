Georgia Tech pulls out OT win over VCU

Josh Heath scored with 1:21 left in overtime to give Georgia Tech the lead for good in a 76-73 victory over VCU on Wednesday.

Heath's basket gave the Yellow Jackets a 75-73 lead. VCU missed a couple of chances to tie, and Quinton Stephens pushed the margin to three with a free throw with nine seconds left. The Rams missed again, but Ben Lammers missed a pair of free throws with three seconds left that could have iced the game.

Georgia Tech led 36-28 at halftime, thanks to a 3-pointer by Corey Heyward with one second left. But VCU took the lead with a 15-5 run to start the second half, jumping out in front on two free throws by Justin Tillman at the 15:13 mark.

The Yellow Jackets responded with a 7-0 run to jump back in front 48-43, and held that lead until the Rams tied it at 63 on a Tillman layup. But again Tech responded, with Tadric Jackson hitting a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Jackets back up by five.

JeQuan Lewis hit a three to make it 68-66, and Doug Brooks made two free throws to tie the game.

Jackson hit a layup with 1:07 left to put Tech back in front, and Tillman tied it for VCU on the ensuing possession. Jackson missed a long shot, and Lewis missed at the buzzer to force the extra session.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for Georgia Tech, all of which have come on the road.