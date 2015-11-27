Preview: Villanova vs. Georgia Tech

Ninth-ranked Villanova looks to win its second holiday tournament in as many years when it faces Georgia Tech in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Wildcats downed Stanford 59-45 in the semifinals to improve to 3-0 all-time at the Barclays Center after winning the Legends Classic on the same court last year.

Villanova has won 20 consecutive regular-season non-conference games and hopes to continue its winning ways by beating the Yellow Jackets for the first time. Georgia Tech bounced back in style from a shocking 69-68 defeat to East Tennessee State as the Yellow Jackets pulled away for a 83-73 victory over Arkansas in the semifinals. Georgia Tech is 3-0 all-time against Villanova, but the two schools haven’t met since the Yellow Jackets cruised to an 80-59 win on Dec. 3, 1991. Georgia Tech has scored more than 100 points on two occasions and will likely need another offensive explosion to pull off the upset and win the tournament for the first time since 2004.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-1): Adam Smith went 5-of-7 from 3-point range en route to 19 points and Marcus Georges-Hunt added 19 points as the Yellow Jackets shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in the win over Arkansas. Charles Mitchell scored 18 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to record his fifth double-double in as many games. Ben Lammers provided a spark off the bench as he scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Georgia Tech win the battle of the boards by a comfortable 50-26 margin.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (5-0): Jalen Brunson hit all five of his free throws en route to a career-high 18 points in the win over Stanford. Josh Hart was named the Big East Player of the Week after averaging 18.7 points per game in wins over Nebraska, East Tennessee State and Akron, but was limited to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono and Kris Jenkins combined to go 2-of-21 from 3-point land as the Wildcats shot just 30.6 percent from the field, but forced 23 Stanford turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has held four of its five opponents to 56 or fewer points.

2. Mitchell has recorded 17 double-doubles in his career.

3. The Wildcats have been ranked in the top 25 every week since December 2013.

PREDICTION: Villanova 83, Georgia Tech 79