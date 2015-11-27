No. 8 Villanova 69, Georgia Tech 52

No. 8 Villanova caught fire in the second half against Georgia Tech to capture the 2015 NIT Season Tip-Off championship, running away for a 69-52 win at the Barclays Center on Friday afternoon.

After the teams traded 11-0 runs to make it a 30-30 game with 18 minutes remaining, the Wildcats turned up the intensity on both ends of the court. A 10-0 run turned into a 20-7 stretch over the next 10 minutes of play that effectively put the game out of reach.

At one point, Villanova (6-0) made 10 of 12 shots, with seven different players scoring in that span alone. For the game, the Wildcats shot 27 of 51 (52.9 percent) overall despite an 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) mark from the 3-point arc.

Junior guard Josh Hart scored all 13 of his points in the second half, joining freshman guard Jalen Brunson to Villanova in scoring. Another junior, forward Kris Jenkins, had 12.

Despite a 32-23 rebounding advantage, Georgia Tech (4-2) was unable to turn that into an advantage inside, as the Yellow Jackets shot 35.7 percent (20 of 56) from the floor. After senior forward Charles Mitchell (16 points, 11 rebounds), no other Tech player had more than seven points.

Georgia Tech returns home to face Wofford (3-1) on Dec. 1, while Villanova plays at rival Saint Joseph’s in the Holy War that same night.