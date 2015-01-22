Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Time and time again en route to winning its first 17 games this season, Virginia has turned to its suffocating defense to lead the way. The second-ranked Cavaliers host Georgia Tech on Thursday looking to continue its strongest start since opening the 1980-81 campaign 23-0, and their 50.5 points per game leads the nation. “You just see it in each other’s eyes,” guard Justin Anderson told reporters after the Cavaliers locked up Boston College in the second half of Saturday’s 66-51 victory.

A daunting stretch looms for Virginia, with three consecutive games against ranked competition after facing the struggling Yellow Jackets and traveling Sunday to Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech has lost all five of its ACC matchups – by a combined 23 points – and sits tied with Boston College and Virginia Tech at the bottom of the conference standings. But the Yellow Jackets pushed ninth-ranked Notre Dame in two of those defeats, falling by a combined 10 points to a team Virginia edged 62-56 on Jan. 10.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-8, 0-5 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have had opportunities in each of their conference defeats, but an inconsistent offense has short-circuited their victory chances this month. Marcus Georges-Hunt (12.9 points) and Charles Mitchell (10.5) lead Georgia Tech in scoring, but combined for eight points in the second loss to Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets are shooting 39 percent from the field in conference play and are averaging 62.8 points per game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (17-0, 5-0): The Cavaliers’ defensive numbers are staggering as they are second in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (34.1 percent), third in rebounding margin (11.2) and eighth in fewest fouls. Anderson (14.5 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (13.6) provide enough scoring punch for an offense that has scored fewer than 67 points in its past four contests. Anthony Gill recorded his third career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Boston College, while Brogdon matched a season high with 20 points.

TIP-INS

1. Thirteen of Virginia’s 17 victories have come by 11 or more points.

2. The Yellow Jackets are 11-of-25 from 3-point range in their past two games, after going 11-of-47 in their first three ACC contests.

3. Virginia has won seven of the past eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Georgia Tech 59