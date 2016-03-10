Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Fourth-ranked Virginia begins its quest for a second ACC Tournament title in three years when it takes on 10th-seed Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday in Washington D.C. The Cavaliers, who earned the second seed in the tournament by winning three consecutive games and 11 of their last 13, can reach the semifinals for the third straight season.

ACC Player of the Year Malcolm Brogdon leads the way on both ends of the court for Virginia, averaging 18.4 points and shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc while garnering the award for being the league’s top defender. The Cavaliers will try to avenge a 68-84 loss at Georgia Tech on Jan. 9 when they were pounded on the boards 41-29 and shot just 40.4 percent from the field. The Yellow Jackets moved into the quarterfinals by rallying from 18 down for an 88-85 overtime victory over Clemson on Wednesday and have won six of their last seven contests overall. Senior guard Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 28 on Wednesday but was held to five by Virginia in the first matchup.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (19-13): The Yellow Jackets have shown progress down the stretch, losing only a three-point decision at Louisville since mid February. Georges-Hunt rebounded from two rough outings to end the regular season to push his season average to 17 points with his performance in the second round, which included six rebounds and six assists. Senior Adam Smith is also a major threat for Georgia Tech, averaging 14.9 points while draining 97 shots from behind the arc where he makes 41.3 percent of his attempts.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (24-6): Brogdon was also named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News this week and needs 12 points to move pass Joe Harris (1,698) for 11th on the team’s all-time scoring list. Forward Anthony Gill has been a consistent force beside Brogdon in his career, standing second on the team in scoring (13.6) while leading the way in rebounding (6.1) and shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Point guard London Perrantes averages 11.2 points and drains 50.8 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers are second in the nation in scoring defense (59.6) and shoot 48.9 percent from the field overall – 11th in the country.

2. Georgia Tech F Charles Mitchell leads the team with 9.9 boards per game and has grabbed double-figure rebounds in each of the last three contests.

3. Virginia C Mike Tobey poured in 15 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds in a 68-46 win over Louisville to end the regular season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Georgia Tech 62