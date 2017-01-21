Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Balance is a critical component for No. 16 Virginia, which has received contributions from multiple sources to win three games in a row entering Saturday’s home contest against Georgia Tech. Nine Cavaliers average at least 13 minutes and four points per game, and while only one player – senior London Perrantes – averages more than 10 points per game, Virginia entered the weekend holding opponents to a nation’s best 53.3 points per game.

“Sharing the ball,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told the media after Wednesday’s 71-54 victory over Boston College, a game in which the Cavaliers matched a season low with five turnovers and finished with 22 assists on 27 baskets. “That’s efficient basketball, and our offense has to be part of our defense.” The Yellow Jackets have become one of the better stories in the ACC by winning three of their first five conference games, and missed a last-second shot to fall Wednesday at Virginia Tech, 62-61. It marked the first time all season Georgia Tech has lost when outshooting an opponent, and the Yellow Jackets have held nine of their past 10 opponents to 40.6 percent shooting or less from the floor. “As a coach all you can ask for is, at the end, to have a chance to win the game,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told the media afterward, “and we had a chance.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-7, 3-3 ACC): Other than a 53-point loss at Duke on Jan. 4, the Yellow Jackets have been in every conference game this season, pushing Louisville while upsetting North Carolina and handling Clemson and North Carolina State. Senior forward Quinton Stephens scored 18 points with 13 rebounds Wednesday, recording his fourth double-double and hitting five 3-pointers, but missing a 15-footer at the buzzer. Junior center Ben Lammers blocked eight shots against Virginia Tech and is second in the country at 3.5 blocks per game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (14-3, 4-2): The Cavaliers smothered Boston College, recording a season-high 12 steals and scoring 26 points off turnovers – their highest total in nearly four years. Perrantes, the only senior on the roster, averages 11.8 points and only played 20 minutes Wednesday as the Cavaliers got 33 points from their bench and led by 17 points at halftime. The blowout allowed Bennett to play his reserves liberally, a beneficial move considering after Saturday the Cavaliers face road games at No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 2 Villanova.

TIP-INS

1. Stephens has averaged 18.7 points in his past three games and leads the ACC in averaging 36.3 minutes in conference games.

2. Virginia G Devon Hall scored 13 points Wednesday, the sixth time in seven games the junior has reached double figures.

3. The Cavaliers have won eight of the past 10 meetings against Georgia Tech, which upset the Cavaliers 68-64 last season in Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Virginia 61, Georgia Tech 52