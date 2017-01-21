Shayok lifts No. 16 Virginia to fourth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- When Virginia dropped to 1-2 in the ACC after a road overtime loss to Pittsburgh earlier this month, the mood was a bit somber, especially given the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule.

Over three weeks later, optimism crept back into the picture as No. 16 Virginia ran its win streak to four with a 62-49 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

"Virginia is a very good basketball team," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. "They are very well coached and they do a high level job in a lot of areas. For our guys, they gave me every ounce of energy they had."

Now at 5-2 in conference play, Virginia's road ahead will become a bit more challenging with upcoming games away from home against Notre Dame and Villanova.

Guard Marial Shayok scored a career-high 19 points to lead three Cavaliers in double figures. London Perrantes tallied 11 points while Devon Hall added 10.

"I think he's (Shayok) just played better since I put him in the starting lineup," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of his junior. "He has always shown good stretches but I think he's become more comfortable and established a spot. I liked his ability to play off of the bounce and score."

Virginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) shot 46 percent for the game and was seemingly never in danger as Georgia Tech could never get over the hump against the Cavaliers' defense.

Georgia Tech (11-8, 3-4) was led by guard Josh Okogie with 15 points while Justin Moore chipped in with 10. Center Ben Lammers, who entered the game averaging 15 points, was held to a season-low seven on 3-of-12 shooting.

"That's a good player, Ben Lammers is a good player," Bennett said. "Jack Salt did a great job on him and made him earn today. He played with his hands and held his position. He showed his strength and I really enjoyed watching that. I love seeing that and that was a huge key for us."

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech held Virginia, the top shooting 3-point team in the conference, to 5 of 22 (23 percent) from beyond the arc.

"We've been good defensively," Pastner said. "They (Virginia) are one of the top 10 3-point shooting teams in the country so we did a good job there."

After the Yellow Jackets closed the deficit midway through the second half, Virginia used a 7-0 run capped by a Hall 3-pointer to regain control of the game.

Virginia was hot out of the gate and knocked down eight of its first 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from downtown. The hot shooting subsided, however, as the Cavaliers were 0 of 10 from deep for the remainder of the half.

Virginia led by as many as 12 in the first half before Georgia Tech used an 8-0 run to close the gap. The Cavaliers shot 50 percent in the first half and led 35-28 after 20 minutes of play.

Georgia Tech shot 48 percent and was led by Okogie with 13 first-half points.

Perrantes led Virginia with 11 points but did not score over the final 12:54 of the half.

NOTES: Virginia guard London Perrantes became the fourth Cavalier to record 1,000 points and 500 assists in a career. ... Georgia Tech is shooting 47 percent from behind the 3-point line in its last three games. ... Virginia ranks first nationally in points allowed per game (53.5) and second nationally in turnovers per game (9.5). ... Virginia guard Marial Shayok has averaged over 13 points since being inserted into the starting lineup five games ago. ... Georgia Tech C Ben Lammers was held to single digits for only the second time this season.