Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech find themselves in the bottom tier of the ACC standings, but both teams have had plenty of chances late in games. The Yellow Jackets travel to Virginia Tech on Monday in a matchup of teams with a combined three conference victories and far more close calls. The Hokies have suffered four defeats in league play by three points or fewer while Georgia Tech have eight ACC losses by seven points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets come in after their second league triumph of the season, a 73-59 victory over Wake Forest that featured another steady performance from guard Chris Bolden. The junior hit four 3-pointers for the second consecutive game and has reached double figures in scoring three times in his past four contests. The Hokies lost to Florida State 73-65 on Saturday, getting 19 points each from Ahmed Hill and Adam Smith.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-12, 2-9 ACC): Bolden is 12-of-28 from beyond the arc in his past five contests. Forward Charles Mitchell finished with 15 points Saturday, his second double-figure performance in his past three contests after scoring only 12 points combined in his three prior games. “I think Charles over the past three games has been the Charles Mitchell we need,” coach Brian Gregory told reporters after Saturday’s contest.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-14, 1-9): Hill rebounded from a 0-of-7 shooting performance Tuesday at Syracuse as the freshman recorded a career high in points against Florida State and improved to 7-of-14 from 3-point range in his past three contests. Smith, who made six 3-pointers in the Hokies’ lone conference victory against Pittsburgh on Jan. 27, has reached double figures in scoring in five consecutive games. Virginia Tech scored more than 70 points once in its past 11 games, going 1-10 in that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Other than a 29-point loss at Virginia, Georgia Tech’s other eight ACC losses have come by a total of 32 points.

2. Virginia Tech, which lost G Will Johnston to elbow surgery last week, only dressed nine players Saturday.

3. Georgia Tech F Marcus Georges-Hunt is averaging 18.8 points in his past five games, connecting on 33-of-57 from the field.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 62, Virginia Tech 57