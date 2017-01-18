Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

The ACC is finding out that Josh Okogie is pretty good, and that his Georgia Tech team may not be as bad as everybody thought. The Yellow Jackets travel to Virginia Tech on Wednesday looking for their fourth win in six conference games, and Okogie comes in hot after averaging 20 points in a pair of victories last week, earning league rookie of the week honors for the third time this season.

The Yellow Jackets were picked 14th in the 15-team ACC in preseason, but as first-year head coach Josh Pastner said after Sunday’s 86-76 victory at N.C. State, “we have gotten a lot better.” Virginia Tech grabbed the nation’s attention by shocking Duke in its ACC opener Dec. 31, but has dropped three of four since, including Saturday’s 76-71 loss to Notre Dame. Chris Clarke scored 21 points in the loss – a game in which the Hokies trailed by 19 points in the first half – and is averaging 17.6 points in conference games. “I feel like we got out-toughed at the end of the game,” Clarke told the media afterward. “We needed to win this game.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-6, 3-2 ACC): Okogie, who scored 27 points Sunday, is second among ACC freshmen in scoring during conference play at 18.4 points per game. The Yellow Jackets have struggled from the perimeter all season, but Quinton Stephens matched his career high with 22 points as Georgia Tech shot 10-of-16 from 3-point range. Ben Lammers blocked five shots while posting his ninth double-double of the season (10 points, 11 rebounds).

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (13-4, 2-3): Zach LeDay leads the Hokies in scoring at 16.2 points per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field, and he and Clarke combine to average 15 rebounds per contest. Ahmed Hill is shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range, third in the ACC. The Hokies are fourth in the conference in scoring at 82.6 points per game, but shot just 10-of-18 from the free-throw line against Notre Dame.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech leads the conference in blocked shots (6.6 per game), while the Hokies are 14th (3.2).

2. Lammers leads the ACC and is third nationally in blocked shots per game (3.3), and ranks third in the conference in rebounding (9.9).

3. Virginia Tech has won six of the past eight meetings with the Yellow Jackets.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 65