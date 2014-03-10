Georgia Tech 62, Virginia Tech 51: Daniel Miller scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Trae Golden finished with 14 points and eight assists, lifting the host Yellow Jackets in their regular-season finale.

Miller, a senior playing his final home game, finished 6-for-7 from the field for Georgia Tech (15-16, 6-12 ACC), which shot 49 percent from the field four days after upsetting No. 7 Syracuse on Tuesday. Robert Carter Jr. came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Joey Van Zegeren led Virginia Tech (9-21, 2-16) with a career-high 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Leading scorer Jarell Eddie finished with five points, going 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Golden scored the first five points of a 12-2 run early in the second half with Georgia Tech going ahead 44-28 on Carter’s layup with a little more than 14 minutes to play. The Hokies whittled the gap to 58-50 on Ben Emelogu’s 3-pointer with 4:26 to play, but Golden’s 3-pointer on the next possession re-established a double-digit advantage for the Yellow Jackets.

Golden’s only basket of the first half – a 3-pointer with 4:09 left – sparked a 13-4 closing run for Georgia Tech. Chris Bolden added a 3-pointer during the surge, and Miller ended the half with back-to-back baskets as the Yellow Jackets carried a 29-22 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech finished 11th in the ACC and will face Boston College in the opening round of the conference tournament; Virginia Tech plays Miami. … Van Zegeren scored 16 consecutive points for the Hokies, accounting for Virginia Tech’s final eight points of the first half and the first eight points of the second half. … Miller hit all five of his shots in the opening half and pulled down seven rebounds before intermission.