FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Tech 62, Virginia Tech 51
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 10, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia Tech 62, Virginia Tech 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech 62, Virginia Tech 51: Daniel Miller scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Trae Golden finished with 14 points and eight assists, lifting the host Yellow Jackets in their regular-season finale.

Miller, a senior playing his final home game, finished 6-for-7 from the field for Georgia Tech (15-16, 6-12 ACC), which shot 49 percent from the field four days after upsetting No. 7 Syracuse on Tuesday. Robert Carter Jr. came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Joey Van Zegeren led Virginia Tech (9-21, 2-16) with a career-high 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Leading scorer Jarell Eddie finished with five points, going 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Golden scored the first five points of a 12-2 run early in the second half with Georgia Tech going ahead 44-28 on Carter’s layup with a little more than 14 minutes to play. The Hokies whittled the gap to 58-50 on Ben Emelogu’s 3-pointer with 4:26 to play, but Golden’s 3-pointer on the next possession re-established a double-digit advantage for the Yellow Jackets.

Golden’s only basket of the first half – a 3-pointer with 4:09 left – sparked a 13-4 closing run for Georgia Tech. Chris Bolden added a 3-pointer during the surge, and Miller ended the half with back-to-back baskets as the Yellow Jackets carried a 29-22 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech finished 11th in the ACC and will face Boston College in the opening round of the conference tournament; Virginia Tech plays Miami. … Van Zegeren scored 16 consecutive points for the Hokies, accounting for Virginia Tech’s final eight points of the first half and the first eight points of the second half. … Miller hit all five of his shots in the opening half and pulled down seven rebounds before intermission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.