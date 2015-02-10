(Updated: CORRECTS to 39-27 in graph 3 CORRECTS to 19-4 in graph 5 CORRECTS to 11-for-27 in note 2)

Virginia Tech 65, Georgia Tech 63: Malik Muller scored 17 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.1 seconds left as the Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak.

Adam Smith added 15 points and Jalen Hudson scored four critical points in the final 90 seconds as Virginia Tech (10-14, 2-9 ACC) rallied from 10 points down with five minutes remaining. Shane Henry scored 10 points and the Hokies shot 52.1 percent from the field.

Charles Mitchell scored 17 points with eight rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-13, 2-10), who pulled down 19 offensive rebounds in outrebounding the Hokies 39-27. Marcus Georges-Hunt added 11 points, and Chris Bolden and Tadric Jackson added 10 points apiece.

Georgia Tech used a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 58-48 on Jackson’s 3-pointer with 5:06 left, but Hudson’s drive brought Virginia Tech within 62-59 and his two free throws with 34.1 seconds to play pulled the Hokies within one. Mitchell made it 63-61 with a free throw six seconds later, and after Muller’s 3-pointer from the right corner and a Smith free throw put the Hokies ahead by two, Georges-Hunt could not get off a potential game-winning 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Virginia Tech hit five of its first seven shots in the opening 4½ minutes to build a 14-2 lead, but Mitchell scored the first six points of a 19-4 burst that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-18. Georgia Tech led 31-26 at halftime and went up 46-39 on Jackson’s layup with less than 12 minutes left before six straight points by the Hokies shaved the deficit to one.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Muller has scored in double figures three times in his past five games after scoring 10 points or more once in his first 19 contests. … Bolden, who came in 11-of-27 from 3-point range in his past five games, went 1-of-5 – including a pair of airballs. … Virginia Tech snapped a two-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.