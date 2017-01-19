Virginia Tech slips past Georgia Tech

Seth Allen made the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 62-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Allen and Zach LeDay scored 17 points apiece for Virginia Tech (14-4, 3-3 ACC). Chris Clarke had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Quinton Stephens posted 18 points and 13 rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-7, 3-3). Ben Lammers had 12 points, eight blocked shots and six rebounds. Josh Okogie scored 12 points and Josh Heath added 10.

The teams exchanged leads early in the second half before Allen made two 3-pointers to fuel an 11-4 run that put Virginia Tech up 44-39. The Hokies extended the lead to nine on a layup by Clarke, but the Yellow Jackets rallied to tie the score on a 3-pointer by Stephens with 3:29 remaining.

The score was tied after Jackson made a jumper. LeDay's free throw put the Hokies up by one, but a jumper by Okogie gave the Yellow Jackets a 59-58 lead.

The Hokies reclaimed the lead on two free throws by LeDay. A basket by Lammers put the Yellow Jackets up 61-60, but the Hokies retook the lead on Allen's layup and Stephens missed a jumper as time expired.

Georgia Tech mounted an early 10-0 run to take a 12-4 lead on a layup by Tadric Jackson. The Hokies battled back to get within one on a free throw by Clarke.

The Yellow Jackets pushed their lead back to six on several occasions in the final eight minutes of the first half. The Hokies staged a 7-0 run to take a 28-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Justin Bibbs, but a basket by Jackson gave the Yellow Jackets a 29-28 advantage at the break.