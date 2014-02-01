Preview: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Wake Forest has won three of its past five games and pushed second-ranked and unbeaten Syracuse in a 10-point loss Wednesday. The Demon Deacons enter Saturday s home game with Georgia Tech with a sense of urgency, knowing four of their next five games after Saturday are away from home. The Yellow Jackets played from behind for most of the second half Wednesday, falling at home to North Carolina to lose for the fourth time in their past five games.

Georgia Tech s tendency  which has not resulted in victories of late  has been to fall behind, then rely on Trae Golden to score points in bunches to mount late rallies. Golden scored 11 points in the final six minutes against North Carolina and is fifth in ACC games in scoring at 16.9 points. Wake Forest is tops in ACC play in defending the 3-point shot, but is being outrebounded in conference competition by an average of nine boards.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-10, 2-6 ACC): The Yellow Jackets desperately need a victory as they currently sit in a three-way tie for 12th in the conference. Center Daniel Miller, second in the ACC with 2.2 blocked shots per game, swatted five against North Carolina and is averaging 16.5 points in his past two games. Injuries to Robert Carter Jr., Travis Jorgenson and Solomon Poole have rendered this team very thin.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-7, 4-4): Devin Thomas is a big presence on the backboards and leads the ACC in rebounding (8.3). Codi Miller-McIntyre leads Wake Forest in scoring (14.6) but has struggled in his past two games, finishing with a combined 12 points and fouling out after 21 minutes against Syracuse. Wake Forest held the Orange to 36.2 percent shooting and 3-of-14 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech holds a 38-37 lead in the all-time series, winning nine of the past 12 meetings and sweeping two matchups last season.

2. Wake Forest F Travis McKie has been the most accurate free-throw shooter in ACC play, hitting 28-of-32 attempts.

3. Georgia Tech has been outscored by 7.6 points in ACC play, the second-worst scoring margin in the conference to Virginia Tech (minus-10.8).

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 71, Georgia Tech 63