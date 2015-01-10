Preview: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech finds itself frustrated after two narrow losses to open ACC play, and it will see an equally aggravated squad when it visits Wake Forest on Saturday. The Demon Deacons had opportunities against two of the nation’s top five teams the past week, falling by nine to No. 5 Louisville and eight to No. 2 Duke. “We’ve got to find ways to get the desired result that we want, and that’s a win,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told reporters after Wednesday’s 73-65 loss.

The Yellow Jackets can relate, following Saturday’s overtime loss at No. 13 Notre Dame with a 46-45 home defeat Wednesday to Syracuse in which they missed two shots in the final seconds. “Now we need to take the next step and get in a position where we are able to finish the game,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory said after the setback against Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets have won their last four meetings with Wake Forest and 10 of the past 13.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-5, 0-2 ACC): Charles Mitchell posted his fifth double-double of the season against the Orange, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but got little support offensively. Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt, who totaled 45 points in his previous two games, scored nine as the Yellow Jackets shot a season-low 26.3 percent. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC and fourth nationally in rebounding margin at 10.9 per contest.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (8-8, 0-3): Devin Thomas and Codi Miller-McIntyre continue to pace the Demon Deacons’ offense, combining for 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against the Blue Devils. Wake Forest is last in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to hit 43.7 percent of their attempts, and is next-to-last in the league at 64.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Demon Deacons have surrendered an average of 78.7 points in three conference losses.

TIP-INS

1. Miller-McIntyre nearly compiled a triple-double against Duke, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

2. The Yellow Jackets are shooting 15.6 percent from 3-point range over their last seven games.

3. Thomas is second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per contest and second in defensive rebounding (7.1).

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 75, Georgia Tech 67