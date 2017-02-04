Georgia Tech travels to Wake Forest on Saturday for a matchup between teams whose postseason hopes are fueled by post players enjoying breakout seasons. Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers leads the ACC in blocked shots and is second in rebounding, while Wake Forest’s John Collins is eighth in the conference in scoring, fifth in rebounding and third in blocks.

Collins posted his ninth double-double of the season in the Demon Deacons’ 85-80 victory at Boston College on Tuesday, scoring 26 points and tying a career high with 16 rebounds. Lammers fell one board short of his 12th double-double, recording a career-high 25 points in Wednesday’s 74-62 defeat at Clemson. The Yellow Jackets, who have shocked three top-25 teams at home this season, have dropped six of their last eight road contests. Wake Forest features the fourth-best offense in the ACC (81.6 points) but has allowed 79 points or more in seven straight games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN South, ACC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-9, 5-5 ACC): Lammers has recorded a double-double in all five ACC victories for the Yellow Jackets and ranks third in the nation in blocked shots (3.2) while averaging 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds. Freshman Josh Okogie has won Conference Rookie of the Week honors four times and is averaging 17.3 points in ACC games. The Yellow Jackets are limiting league opponents to 40.1 percent shooting (second in the ACC) and 69.1 points (third).

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (13-9, 4-6): Collins has emerged in his sophomore season, averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent. Bryant Crawford scored a career-best 26 points in a two-point loss at Duke on Jan. 28, going 15-of-15 from the free-throw line, and is shooting 81.1 percent from the stripe. The Demon Deacons rank second in the league in free-throw shooting (76.9 percent) and fourth in 3-point shooting (38.5 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Collins has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games, averaging 23.4 during that stretch.

2. The Yellow Jackets are 2-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points.

3. Georgia Tech has won six of its last seven meetings with Wake Forest.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 77, Wake Forest 68