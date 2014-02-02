(Updated: EDITING time sequences 4TH graph)

Georgia Tech 79, Wake Forest 70: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 23 points and the visiting Yellow Jackets held on down the stretch, overcoming the loss of leading scorer Trae Golden to win for the second time in six games.

Daniel Miller finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for Georgia Tech (12-10, 3-6 ACC), which saw Golden suffer a pulled groin in the first half and not return. Georges-Hunt finished 8-for-16 from the field and Chris Bolden came off the bench to score 12 points  10 coming in the final five minutes of the first half.

Travis McKie scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Demon Deacons (14-8, 4-5), which forced 19 Georgia Tech turnovers and pulled within five points with less than three minutes remaining. Wake Forest also lost its leading scorer, Codi Miller-McIntyre, who scored 10 first-half points before not returning in the second half due to an ankle injury.

Wake Forest trailed by as many as 13 points after halftime before rallying, holding Georgia Tech without a field goal for more than eight minutes and pulling within 69-64 on McKie s 3-pointer with 3:17 to play. Georges-Hunt established a career high in points with a spinning shot with 1:30 to go and two Kammeon Holsey free throws 25 seconds later re-established a nine-point advantage.

Georgia Tech trailed 26-23 with six minutes left in the first half before using a 24-8 run to take control with Bolden scoring seven consecutive points in a 52-second span late in the first half and Georges-Hunt s layup two minutes into the second half pushing the lead to 47-34. The Demon Deacons rallied to within 52-45 on Coron Williams  layup with 15:20 remaining, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next six points to go up 58-45 on Stacey Poole Jr. s free throw with 12 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech, which announced on Friday that Jason Morris will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, deployed walk-on Ron Wamer for his first action since Dec. 7. ¦ Wake Forest has lost consecutive home games for the first time since February 2012. ¦ The Yellow Jackets finished 21-of-26 from the free-throw line.