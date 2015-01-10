Wake Forest 76, Georgia Tech 69: Devin Thomas scored 17 points with 14 rebounds as the host Demon Deacons turned away the Yellow Jackets to earn their first ACC victory.

Mitchell Wilbekin hit three 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Darius Leonard matched his season high with 13 points for Wake Forest (9-8, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing streak to Georgia Tech. Cornelius Hudson added 11 points off the bench as the Demon Deacons shot just under 50 percent from the field.

Demarco Cox scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Quinton Stephens scored 13 points off the bench for the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 0-3), who were outrebounded for the first time this season 41-29. Marcus Georges-Hunt scored all 16 of his points in the second half and Charles Mitchell finished with 12 points, scoring 10 after the break.

Two 3-pointers from Hudson highlighted a 12-4 run to push Wake Forest’s advantage to 63-53 with 6:09 remaining before a 9-2 Georgia Tech surge, capped by Mitchell’s jumper, pulled the Yellow Jackets within 65-62 with just under four minutes left. Wake Forest sealed the game from the free-throw line, making 11-of-20 attempts in the final three minutes.

Wilbekin made three 3-pointers in a tightly played first half, including back-to-back long-range shots that gave Wake Forest a 32-24 advantage en route to a 34-29 halftime lead. Thomas’ basket stretched the lead to 47-40 with 14:30 to play before Georges-Hunt’s first two baskets of the contest pulled the Yellow Jackets within three points with just over 13 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teams combined to shoot 25 free throws in the final three minutes, with Wake Forest converting 5-of-12 from the line in a 20-second span with under two minutes to play. … Wake Forest finished 19-of-31 from the line, while Georgia Tech shot 8-of-17. … Georges-Hunt and Mitchell, Georgia Tech’s two leading scorers, combined for two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half.