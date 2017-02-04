Collins' double-double leads Wake Forest past Georgia Tech

Center John Collins became the first Wake Forest player to score 20 points in six straight games since 1975 and led the Demon Deacons to an 81-69 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The sophomore forward shot 7-for-12 from the field and added 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Wake Forest (14-9, 5-6 ACC) also got 16 points, five rebounds and five assists from Mitchell Wilbekin, 12 points from Keyshawn Woods and 10 points from Bryant Crawford.

Georgia Tech (13-10, 5-6) was led by freshman Josh Okogie with 23 points and Quinton Stephens with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Stephens had four 3-point baskets.

Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers got in foul trouble early and was limited to seven points and seven rebounds. Lammers was held scoreless in the first half and picked up his fourth foul with 14:58 remaining. Lammers was coming off a career-high 25-point effort against Clemson.

Wake Forest led 37-31 at halftime and enjoyed a 16-point lead after Mitchell Wilbekin's 3-pointer made it 59-43. Georgia Tech got to within 64-57 when Okogie scored six straight points, but Wake Forest responded with an 8-2 run to put the game away.

Georgia Tech was playing without reserve center Abdoulaye Gueye, who may miss the rest of the season with a left wrist injury, and point guard Justin Moore, out with an abdominal strain.