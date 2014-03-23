Preview: Gonzaga vs. Arizona

Arizona was not at its best in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, but coach Sean Miller hopes that the nerves are a thing of the past come Sunday. The top-seeded Wildcats - a group that Miller admitted seemed nervous at times Friday - take on eighth-seeded Gonzaga in San Diego in a third-round matchup in the West regional. “We are fortunate to advance and I know the next game will be a terrific game,” Miller said after his team outlasted pesky Weber State 68-59. “One of my hopes is, (having) one of these under our belts, we will be more ourselves and better on Sunday.”

Likewise, Gonzaga has some areas where it can improve, such as free throw shooting as the Bulldogs made just 26-of-41 in Friday’s 85-77 win over Oklahoma State. However, coach Mark Few was generally pleased with his team’s shooting (50 percent from the field and from behind the arc) and clutch play down the stretch, led by Kevin Pangos’ 10-of-10 foul shooting over the final 91 seconds. “We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty,” Few told reporters. “We knew we were going to have to fight and we talked about being the toughest team on the floor and I think for stretches of it we were, because if you don’t match OK State’s toughness, you don’t have a chance.”

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT GONZAGA (29-6): Pangos, who had not surpassed 18 points in any of his previous 13 games, finished with 26 against the Cowboys. The junior guard was complemented by Gary Bell, who shot 6-of-8 from the field and is 16-of-23 - including 8-of-10 from 3-point range - over his previous three games. However, the Bulldogs could use more offense out of leading scorer Sam Dower, who managed only three points on 1-of-5 shooting Friday and fouled out for the first time since November.

ABOUT ARIZONA (31-4): The Wildcats are led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Nick Johnson, who had a team-high 18 points Friday and is 11-of-22 from behind the arc over the last four games. Aaron Gordon may be the team’s most talented player, and the freshman forward - a projected lottery pick in the 2014 NBA draft - racked up 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks against Weber State. Arizona has not reached 75 points in any of its last six games after hitting that number in 11 of its first 29 games.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga C Przemek Karnowski (15 points, 10 rebounds against Oklahoma State) has two double-doubles in his last four games after not registering one in his previous 21 games.

2. The teams played a round of 32 thriller in the 2003 NCAA tournament, a game in which top-seeded Arizona edged ninth-seeded Gonzaga, 96-95 in double overtime.

3. The Wildcats had a season-high 12 blocks against Weber State, including five by C Kaleb Tarczewski.

PREDICTION: Arizona 64, Gonzaga 58