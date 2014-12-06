Preview: Gonzaga at Arizona

Arizona hasn’t tasted defeat in the nonconference part of its schedule in nearly three years and will get a chance to avenge that loss Saturday when it hosts No. 8 Gonzaga. The third-ranked Wildcats rolled to their 25th consecutive home win Tuesday, improving to 7-0 for the third straight season. The victory also continued Arizona’s incredible regular-season success outside of the Pac 12, extending its streak in such games to 34.

The Wildcats, who routed the Bulldogs 84-61 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament last March, can further enhance both streaks with another win over fellow undefeated Gonzaga, which was the last nonconference team to defeat Arizona in the regular season on Dec. 17, 2011. Perhaps looking ahead to their showdown with the Wildcats, the Bulldogs trailed Southeastern Louisiana at intermission at home Tuesday before using a 30-4 run to begin the second half to cruise to a 76-57 win. Although Gonzaga wrapped up November with back-to-back victories in New York to win the NIT Season Tip-Off, Saturday will mark the Bulldogs’ first true road test of the season.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-0): Southeastern Louisiana shot 48.9 percent against the Bulldogs despite going a stretch of nearly 10 minutes without scoring in the second half, becoming only the second team to eclipse 36.7 percent against Gonzaga. Two transfers – leading scorer Kyle Wiltjer (Kentucky) and fourth-leading scorer Byron Wesley (USC) – are two of five players averaging double figures and have been particularly effective over the last four contests, combining for 32 points per game on 55.3-percent shooting. With two 3-pointers Tuesday, Kevin Pangos moved into sole possession of third place on the school’s all-time list with 253 career triples.

ABOUT ARIZONA (7-0): The Wildcats pulled away from Gardner-Webb on Tuesday with a 64.5-percent shooting effort in the second half, leading to a season-high 51 points over the closing 20 minutes. Arizona – a team that features six players that stand at least 6-9 on its roster, including two 7-footers – had its way with its Big South opponent inside, rolling to a 44-14 advantage in the paint while outrebounding Gardner-Webb 43-27. The Wildcats also enjoyed their finest effort of the season from the 3-point line, going 10-of-17 after shooting 34.1 percent during their first six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the Pac 12 with 8.9 steals, led by conference leader T.J. McConnell’s 2.6.

2. Gonzaga has shot at least 50 percent from the field in all but one game and ranks third in the country at 54.5 percent for the season.

3. The Wildcats enjoyed a 31-2 advantage in points off turnovers in their blowout win over the Bulldogs in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Arizona 77, Gonzaga 70