Preview: Gonzaga vs. Arizona

Gonzaga has proven it can take on the big boys time and again, but it has had a rough history against fellow perennial power Arizona. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs get another shot Saturday, when they take on the 15th-ranked Wildcats at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The teams are meeting for the fourth consecutive season and the eighth time overall, with all of the contests taking place since 2000. Arizona has won six of the previous seven matchups, including a 68-63 triumph in Spokane last season. “The series has been good, but we need to start winning some,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. “These last two years have been tough because we’ve been in position to win. We just haven’t finished them off.” The Bulldogs are 7-0 for the fifth time since the 1958-59 season, but Arizona has spoiled two of those season-opening winning streaks with victories in 2008 and 2014.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-0): The Bulldogs have had seven different leading scorers in their seven games, with guards Nigel Williams-Goss (12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists) and Josh Perkins (12.7 points) guiding the balanced attack. Forward Johnathan Williams (10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds) has turned it on of late, scoring 66 points on 72 percent shooting over the last five games - including wins over Florida and Iowa State in the AdvoCare Invitational. Big men Przemek Karnowski (10.7 points, six rebounds) and Zach Collins (11.6, 5.4) give Gonzaga a pair of 7-footers that creates matchup problems in the post.

ABOUT ARIZONA (6-1): The Wildcats have relied on a seven-man rotation after losing forward Ray Smith and guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright to injuries and playing without guard Allonzo Trier due to eligibility issues. Arizona’s top three scorers are the freshman trio of Lauri Markkanen (18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds), Kobi Simmons (13 points) and Rawle Alkins (10.9 points). Markkanen, who is an excellent shooter from both 3-point range (46.9 percent) and the foul line (89.2), has scored in double figures in each of his first seven collegiate games.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 25-of-57 from 3-point range - including 17-of-29 in the first half - over its last two games, with nine players hitting 3-pointers over that stretch.

2. Arizona coach Sean Miller has won his last seven non-conference matchups against ranked opponents, with the club recording an average margin of victory of three points in those contests.

3. Since 2011, Gonzaga is 77-0 when scoring at least 80 points and 67-0 when holding opponents under 60.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 73, Arizona 71