McConnell carries Arizona past Gonzaga in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona coach Sean Miller likes it when point guard T.J. McConnell becomes assertive on the offensive end. He must have loved McConnell’s play in crunch time on Saturday.

McConnell scored all six points in overtime when the No. 3 Wildcats rallied past No. 8 Gonzaga 66-63 in a matchup of national powers at the McKale Center.

“We want him to be more aggressive,” Miller said. “He’s too good of a scorer to not get 10 points or not shoot. It puts too much pressure on our offense when he does that.”

McConnell’s 8-footer gave Arizona a 62-60 lead on its first possession of overtime, its first lead since midway through the first half. His 15-footer with 2:36 remaining made it 64-60, the Wildcats’ largest lead of the game.

Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos hit a long 3-pointer, his first 3-point basket of the game, to make it 64-63 with two minutes left before McConnell sank two of four free throws, one after being fouled when he rebounded his own miss.

“I gotta put this away,” McConnell said. “I‘m going to get in the gym tomorrow and work on my free throws, and when I‘m in that situation again, I‘m going do it better.”

With a chance to tie, Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3.3 seconds remaining but missed all three shots and Arizona got the rebound.

Arizona (8-0) has won 26 straight home games, the fifth-longest streak in the nation, in a game that went into overtime when Gonzaga forward Kyle Witljer missed an 18-footer as regulation time expired.

“Playing Gonzaga, that’s a true test,” Miller said. “We have seen that shot go in.”

Gonzaga (7-1) made one basket, missed all three free throws and had five turnovers in the five-minute overtime.

The Bulldogs made only one field goal after Wiltjer put in a follow shot for a 58-52 lead with 4:05 left in regulation, tying for their biggest lead of the game.

“It came down to a couple of shots at the end,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We did not do a great job getting shots on goal or getting to the line down the stretch in regulation, which we usually have done a lot of times.”

Forward Brandon Ashley led Arizona with 14 points and McConnell had 12. Until overtime, Arizona had not led since Ashley hit a 3-pointer for a 15-14 advantage with 8:42 left in the first half.

“T.J. has a personality of a winner. He has a resilience, a toughness, that isn’t fake,” Miller said. “He sets the tone for a lot of good things that happen for us.”

Center Kaleb Tarczewki and forward Stanley Johnson had 11 points each for Arizona.

Wiltjer led Gonzaga with 15 points and guard Gary Bell Jr. had 12. Center Przemek Karnowski had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Wesley added 10 points, all in the first half.

Pangos had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with six assists and four turnovers while being covered by McConnell most of the way and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the final minutes of regulation and overtime.

“He’s a feisty dude,” Pangos said of McConnell. “Their defense is their strength, and they did a good job of covering what we wanted to get to. We didn’t get the best looks, but that’s something we can learn from.”

Ashley’s 17-footer with 1:26 remaining in regulation tied the score at 60, and he blocked a shot at the other end before Johnson was called for traveling with 25.6 seconds left.

Gonzaga called consecutive timeouts with 10.8 seconds remaining when it could not get the ball inbounds the first time before Wiltjer missed an 18-footer to send the game into overtime.

The game was far different from the last meeting when Arizona took a 21-point lead in the first half while cruising to an 84-61 victory in round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament in San Diego.

“They just destroyed down in San Diego last year,” said Karnowksi, who was 5 of 7 from the field. “We played soft last year. We for sure had that in the back of our heads. We knew what we needed to do. The last shot just didn’t go in.”

Gonzaga had a 39-31 rebounding edge but made only 39.7 percent of its shots from the field. Arizona made 44.2 percent from the floor.

NOTES: Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the NCAA RPI rankings and Arizona was No. 13 through games of Dec. 3. ... Arizona freshman F Aaron Gordon had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in Wildcats’ 84-61 victory over Gonzaga last season. He left for the NBA afterward. ... Gonzaga freshman 6-foot-10 F Domantas Sabonis is the son of FIBA Hall of Famer and former Portland Trail Blazer C Arvydas Sabonis. ... Gonzaga senior G Kevin Pangos has 254 3-pointers, third in school history behind G Richie Frahm (280) and G Blake Stepp (288). ... The game was Gonzaga’s first top-10 matchup since since 2005 when the No. 8 Zags lost to No. 4 Memphis 83-72 on Dec. 27.